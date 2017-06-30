Grandparent scams arena t new, but people continue to fall for them

When he answered the phone on a recent morning and heard, "Hi, Grandpa, it's Ryan," on the other end of the line, the voice sounded right enough to convince Noel Sunderland that his grandson was calling. Then the caller wove a tale of trouble that would persuade many family members to rush to the rescue: He said he had been in a drunken driving wreck in another state, got hurt and needed $1,450 to keep the mishap off his record.

