Country singer Thomas Rhett to play Wichita
Rhett will perform Oct. 20, bringing his Home Team Tour to the arena. Opening acts are Old Dominion and Walker Hayes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dispute unfurls beyond Meade (Aug '06)
|Mon
|davy
|9
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Yo mom
|25
|Bryan Wooten is a Moron
|Jul 2
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|3
|Judge fines Kobach over document he took to Tru...
|Jun 24
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC