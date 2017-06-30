Author David Grann to visit Wichita

Sarah Bagby, right, owner of Watermark Books, shares a laugh with regular customer Vernette Chance on Nov. 26, 2016. Watermark is bringing David Grann, a journalist whose new book recounts a shocking series of crimes in which dozens of members of the Osage Indian tribe were murdered, to Abode Venue in Wichita later this month.

