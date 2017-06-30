A last-minute guide to fireworks shows in the Wichita area

The main celebration for the city of Wichita is "Red, White and BOOM!" sponsored by the Wichita Parks Foundation and Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. It starts at 6 p.m. with food trucks and a beer garden on the Hyatt lawn, 400 W. Waterman, and The Astronauts, a local '80s dance band, will play from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The fireworks show, which will last about 24 minutes, will begin at about 9:45 p.m. The fireworks will be set to music, which can be heard throughout the festival area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.