A last-minute guide to fireworks show...

A last-minute guide to fireworks shows in the Wichita area

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The main celebration for the city of Wichita is "Red, White and BOOM!" sponsored by the Wichita Parks Foundation and Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. It starts at 6 p.m. with food trucks and a beer garden on the Hyatt lawn, 400 W. Waterman, and The Astronauts, a local '80s dance band, will play from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The fireworks show, which will last about 24 minutes, will begin at about 9:45 p.m. The fireworks will be set to music, which can be heard throughout the festival area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten is a Moron Jul 2 Bryan Wooten is a... 3
News Dispute unfurls beyond Meade (Aug '06) Jul 1 USA 8
News Judge fines Kobach over document he took to Tru... Jun 24 totallydisgusted 1
News Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09) Jun 20 Junket 2,334
Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13) Jun 16 Alan 2
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 5 Red 48
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,389 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC