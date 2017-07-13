13 common driving mistakes that could cost you
With the number of traffic accidents in Wichita increasing, police are planning to crack down on bad drivers. Here are the 13 most common mistakes that got drivers ticketed in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten is a Moron
|Jul 2
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|3
|Dispute unfurls beyond Meade (Aug '06)
|Jul 1
|USA
|8
|Judge fines Kobach over document he took to Tru...
|Jun 24
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC