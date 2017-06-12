You can comment on Wichitaa s funding...

You can comment on Wichitaa s funding plans for baseball stadium

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

You'll have a chance on July 18 to tell the Wichita City Council what you think of tax plans to help fund the renovation or replacement of Wichita's Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. The council picked that date for the public hearing on the West Bank Redevelopment District project plan, which also includes a greenway and walking/bike path behind the stores in the Delano business district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten 3 hr Bryan Wooten is a... 13
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Sun spytheweb 1
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 5 Red 48
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Jun 3 D Barnes 15
Judge Seth Rundle May 26 Concerned citizen 2
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... May 24 jenibaz 1
Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita May 22 russell 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC