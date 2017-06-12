You can comment on Wichitaa s funding plans for baseball stadium
You'll have a chance on July 18 to tell the Wichita City Council what you think of tax plans to help fund the renovation or replacement of Wichita's Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. The council picked that date for the public hearing on the West Bank Redevelopment District project plan, which also includes a greenway and walking/bike path behind the stores in the Delano business district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
