Woman, stolen vehicle sought in gas s...

Woman, stolen vehicle sought in gas station robbery

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A woman claiming she had a gun robbed the Presto gas station at 515 N. Seneca, near McLean, on Tuesday night. Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said the woman walked into the convenience store at around 8 p.m., told the 45-year-old employee inside she was armed - but never showed a weapon - and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten 2 min Jamie Dundee 12
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 5 Red 48
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Jun 3 D Barnes 15
Judge Seth Rundle May 26 Concerned citizen 2
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... May 24 jenibaz 1
Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita May 22 russell 2
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) May 11 Disaster 8
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,341 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC