Woman, stolen vehicle sought in gas station robbery
A woman claiming she had a gun robbed the Presto gas station at 515 N. Seneca, near McLean, on Tuesday night. Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said the woman walked into the convenience store at around 8 p.m., told the 45-year-old employee inside she was armed - but never showed a weapon - and demanded money.
