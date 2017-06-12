Woman sought in last weeka s Presto robbery jailed overnight

A recent convenience store holdup that police said was the work of a red-haired woman claiming she was armed has been solved. Priscilla Ann Sebastian, 40, of Wichita was jailed overnight - a little more than a week after the Presto at 515 N. Seneca was robbed of cash at around 8 p.m. on June 6. "She was arrested last night and booked for that aggravated robbery," Sgt.

