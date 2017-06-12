Woman sought in last weeka s Presto r...

Woman sought in last weeka s Presto robbery jailed overnight

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A recent convenience store holdup that police said was the work of a red-haired woman claiming she was armed has been solved. Priscilla Ann Sebastian, 40, of Wichita was jailed overnight - a little more than a week after the Presto at 515 N. Seneca was robbed of cash at around 8 p.m. on June 6. "She was arrested last night and booked for that aggravated robbery," Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten Wed Bryan Wooten is a... 13
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 5 Red 48
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Jun 3 D Barnes 15
Judge Seth Rundle May 26 Concerned citizen 2
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... May 24 jenibaz 1
Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita May 22 russell 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Sedgwick County was issued at June 15 at 1:25PM CDT

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,018 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC