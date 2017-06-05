Woman found dead after house fire was bludgeoned, police say
Wichita police on Monday said a body found in the basement of a home Friday appears to be that of a woman in her 30s who had been bludgeoned, and an official said a fire had been set. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter confirmed Monday that the victim is Reyona Caldwell, who worked as a clerk in the jail medical clinic.
