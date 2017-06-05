Woman, 57, injured in drive-by shooting

Woman, 57, injured in drive-by shooting

A 57-year-old woman was shot in the midsection during a drive-by at 12:10 a.m. Friday, police said. The woman, along with six other people, were in a house near the 2900 block of East Ellen when the residence was struck with multiple bullets.

