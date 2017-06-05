With support skyrocketing, ACLU to open Wichita branch
Micah Kubic, executive director of the ACLU of Kansas, said increased financial support of the civil rights organization allowed for the expansion into Wichita and the hiring of a full-time employee. Local community organizer Djuan Wash will start Monday in his new role as a Smart Justice field organizer, Kubic said.
