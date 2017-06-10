William Shatner to perform in Wichita

William Shatner to perform in Wichita

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

William Shatner will perform a one-man show at the Wichita Orpheum Theatre on Nov. 3, the theater announced Monday. The show - "Shatner's World: We Just Live In It" - will take "audiences on a voyage through his life and career, from Shakespearean stage actor to international icon," according to a news release.

