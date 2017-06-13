Wifea s concerns sparked inquiry into...

Wifea s concerns sparked inquiry into former police sergeant

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

Court records say an investigation into a former Kansas police sergeant who's charged with sex crimes began when his wife reported concerns about him texting teenage girls. The Wichita Eagle reports that the affidavit for Valley Center police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten 7 hr Bryan Wooten is a... 13
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Sun spytheweb 1
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 5 Red 48
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Jun 3 D Barnes 15
Judge Seth Rundle May 26 Concerned citizen 2
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... May 24 jenibaz 1
Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita May 22 russell 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,684 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC