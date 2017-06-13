Wifea s concerns sparked inquiry into former police sergeant
Court records say an investigation into a former Kansas police sergeant who's charged with sex crimes began when his wife reported concerns about him texting teenage girls. The Wichita Eagle reports that the affidavit for Valley Center police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|7 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|13
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC