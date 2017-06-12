Wichitans waiting in long lines to tr...

Wichitans waiting in long lines to try this new ice cream treat

14 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A new frozen treat trend has arrived in Wichita, and customers are waiting in line for an hour or more to get a taste. The new 8 Below Rolled Ice Cream opened on Wednesday in one of the Union Station canopies at 701 E. Douglas.

