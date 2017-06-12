Wichitans waiting in long lines to try this new ice cream treat
A new frozen treat trend has arrived in Wichita, and customers are waiting in line for an hour or more to get a taste. The new 8 Below Rolled Ice Cream opened on Wednesday in one of the Union Station canopies at 701 E. Douglas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|11 hr
|Alan
|2
|Bryan Wooten
|Wed
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|13
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC