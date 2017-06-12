Wichitaa s unemployment rate is good, but job growth?
Wichita-area employment in May was virtually the same as a year ago, up about 300 jobs out of about nearly 300,000 total, according to the Kansas Department of Labor. Aircraft manufacturing continued to shrink, down about 700 jobs from the previous year.
