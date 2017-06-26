Wichita teachers union president sues outlets over undercover video
A Wichita teachers union president who was the focus of a hidden-camera video in which he said he threatened a student with physical violence has filed a federal lawsuit against the outlets who created and published the video. Steve Wentz, president of United Teachers of Wichita, filed a 66-page lawsuit in the U.S. District Court's Middle District of Florida on Friday against Project Veritas and Breitbart News, citing an undercover video that he says damaged his and other teachers' reputations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten is a Moron
|10 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|2
|Judge fines Kobach over document he took to Tru...
|Jun 24
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC