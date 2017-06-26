Wichita teachers union president sues outlets over undercover video

A Wichita teachers union president who was the focus of a hidden-camera video in which he said he threatened a student with physical violence has filed a federal lawsuit against the outlets who created and published the video. Steve Wentz, president of United Teachers of Wichita, filed a 66-page lawsuit in the U.S. District Court's Middle District of Florida on Friday against Project Veritas and Breitbart News, citing an undercover video that he says damaged his and other teachers' reputations.

