Wichita school board members wona t explain a noa votes on dozens of measures

Two Wichita school board members voted against dozens of items on the board's consent agenda Monday but refused to say why, after making what they said was a private agreement with a district employee to not discuss the matter in public. Jeff Davis and Mike Rodee voted "no" to 32 items on the board's consent agenda, including a $23.5 million transportation contract, efforts to recruit minority teachers and additional pay for new superintendent Alicia Thompson .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.