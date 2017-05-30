Wichita Public Schools schedules Interview Fair, hoping to fill vacancies
The fair creates a way to quickly fill vacancies by having potential candidates and employers gather at the same place, Arensman said. The large number of open positions is due to the negative environment surrounding public education and a district-wide early retirement program, said Shannon Krysl, chief human resources officer for the district.
