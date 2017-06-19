Wichita police hosting free bike safety clinic on Saturday
Bicyclists can learn the rules of the road and the proper use of bike safety equipment with Wichita police bike patrol officers for free on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the department will be hosting a bicycle safety clinic at Walmart at 5475 N. Meridian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge fines Kobach over document he took to Tru...
|6 hr
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC