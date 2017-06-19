Wichita man sentenced in crash that k...

Wichita man sentenced in crash that killed two Starkey residents

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A judge on Monday ordered the man convicted of killing two mentally disabled men in an alcohol- and drug-fueled crash last year to serve more than 60 years in prison. Bret Blevins, 57, received the maximum sentence he could in connection with the May 6, 2016, collision that left Starkey Inc. residents 46-year-old Dirk MacMillan and 25-year-old Leonard "Dusty" Atterbury dead and injured others, including his own passenger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13) Jun 16 Alan 2
Bryan Wooten Jun 14 Bryan Wooten is a... 13
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 5 Red 48
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Jun 3 D Barnes 15
Judge Seth Rundle May 26 Concerned citizen 2
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... May 24 jenibaz 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC