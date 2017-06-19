Wichita man sentenced in crash that killed two Starkey residents

A judge on Monday ordered the man convicted of killing two mentally disabled men in an alcohol- and drug-fueled crash last year to serve more than 60 years in prison. Bret Blevins, 57, received the maximum sentence he could in connection with the May 6, 2016, collision that left Starkey Inc. residents 46-year-old Dirk MacMillan and 25-year-old Leonard "Dusty" Atterbury dead and injured others, including his own passenger.

