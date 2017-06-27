Wichita man identified as suspect in Rose Hill thefts
A Wichita man has been identified as the suspect arrested this week after a string of vehicle break-ins in Rose Hill, according to police. Thomas K. Reid, 18, was arrested by Rose Hill police on Monday after they found him acting suspiciously in an area where thefts from a number of vehicles had occurred.
