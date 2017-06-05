Wichita father gets 20-year sentence in teen sona s slaying

A Sedgwick County judge on Monday ordered a Wichita father to serve more than 20 years in prison for killing his 17-year-old son in an argument over which day school resumed after spring break, calling the fatal shooting a "cold, heartless, soulless cowardly act." "My only regret is that I can't sentence you to more time," District Judge Kevin O'Connor told Glen Farrow before doling out the 247-month prison term negotiated in his plea agreement.

