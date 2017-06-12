Wichita ditches stoplight on Kellogg at the Cotillion

The stoplight at 111th Street West will go dark around the end of the year as Wichita traffic officials try to move motorists through West Kellogg more efficiently and get people in and out of the Cotillion Ballroom faster. Officials hope changes at 111th will take out a dangerous stopping point on the freeway and reduce traffic backup during the morning and evening commutes, while also better accommodating customers of the 2,000-seat concert venue at the west edge of Wichita.

