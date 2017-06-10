Wichita businessman Mark Hutton considering run for governor
"I am looking pretty seriously at whether or not I want to take a run at that office," Hutton said. He said he would prefer to make a decision "sooner rather than later" and that he expects the call sometime in July at the latest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|1 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|2
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC