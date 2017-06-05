Where and when you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Wichita

Parking tickets were the third most common kind of tickets written by Wichita police in 2016, after speeding tickets and then license/insurance/tag citations. And, just like speeding tickets, the most common time to get a parking ticket in Wichita is between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. But the biggest spike is between 9 and 10 a.m. There are slightly more tickets issued on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays than on Mondays and Fridays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.