When celebs stop by: Two Wichita bars had famous weekend guests

Magician David Blaine, fouth from left in the front row, spent two and a half hours dining and hanging out with the staff at Public at the Brickyard on Sunday afternoon. Magician David Blaine, fouth from left in the front row, spent two and a half hours dining and hanging out with the staff at Public at the Brickyard on Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.