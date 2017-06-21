Walk through a Wichita-area peach orchard
Macey Hensley, the 7-year-old girl from Council Grove, Kan., has become a regular on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she shares her extensive knowledge of presidents, vice presidents and first ladies. Away from the show, Macey likes to be at home on her family's farm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten is a Moron
|Jun 26
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|2
|Judge fines Kobach over document he took to Tru...
|Jun 24
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC