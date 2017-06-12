Victim in shooting was not intended target, police say

The victim of a parking lot shootout near 13th and Vesta on Saturday was not the intended target of gunfire, according to Wichita police. Lt. Todd Ojile said the 25-year-old man and his friend had come to a strip mall at East 13th Street and Vesta, between Oliver and Hillside, to buy cigarettes just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.