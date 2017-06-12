Valence Surface Technologies earns supplier award from Airbus
The Wichita location of Valence Surface Technologies was honored Monday by Airbus with its Supplier Engagement award, according to a news release. The award recognizes suppliers with the highest level of performance within the Airbus supply chain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Jun 8
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC