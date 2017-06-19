Union stagehand pact threatens Music Theatre Wichita, arts groups, they say

A proposed union contract for stagehands has City Hall facing a revolt from Wichita Music Theatre and other not-for-profit arts organizations based at the Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center. The new labor pact "includes radical changes for the resident arts organizations which, if enacted, could literally cause the closing of our businesses," said a letter to the City Council signed by the executive directors of Music Theatre Wichita, Music Theatre for Young People and the Wichita Symphony Orchestra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.