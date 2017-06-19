Two suspected of taking smokes, lottery tickets arrested

Two Wichita men were arrested and jailed early Sunday after allegedly robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, according to police. Officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita Police Department said Denzel M. Aggison, 19, and Teondre Q. Young, 19, were arrested after a holdup alarm was triggered at the Circle K at 2190 N. Rock Road.

