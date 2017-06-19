Transformers movie characters to visit Wichita Walmart stores
A pair of Walmart stores in Wichita are scheduled to get a visit by life-sized Transformers characters on Sunday, according to a news release. Marking the release of the "Transformers: The Last Knight" movie, which is playing in Wichita theaters now, the characters will be available for photos at the Walmart stores at 3030 N. Rock Road and 5475 N. Meridian on Sunday.
