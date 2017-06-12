Thousands without power after storm lashes Wichita with heavy rain, strong winds
A strong thunderstorm late Saturday night lashed Wichita with heavy rain and high winds that knocked out power to more than 2,100 Westar customers scattered around the city. The storm struck shortly before 10 p.m., dumping more than a half-inch of rain in about 20 minutes, said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Kleinsasser.
