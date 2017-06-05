Thousand attend Wings Over Whiteman a...

Thousand attend Wings Over Whiteman air show -

15 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

The Trojan Horsemen T-28 Demo Team soars through the air Saturday afternoon at Whiteman Air Force Base's Wings Over Whitemen event. The base hosted a two-day open house and air show that featured military and civilian air demonstrations along with static aviation displays.

