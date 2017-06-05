Thousand attend Wings Over Whiteman air show -
The Trojan Horsemen T-28 Demo Team soars through the air Saturday afternoon at Whiteman Air Force Base's Wings Over Whitemen event. The base hosted a two-day open house and air show that featured military and civilian air demonstrations along with static aviation displays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|11 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Jun 8
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC