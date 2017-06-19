This Muslim entrepreneur is challenging the Silicon Valley definition ...
This Muslim entrepreneur is challenging the Silicon Valley definition of success with a profitable company in the heart of Arizona When Firas Kittaneh was in college, he and his brother Moe used to skip class so they could run a kiosk selling "fuzzy slippers" at the local mall. The Kittaneh brothers were originally born in Palestine, but moved to the United Arab Emirates when they were young.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten is a Moron
|Sat
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|1
|Judge fines Kobach over document he took to Tru...
|Sat
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC