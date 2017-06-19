They died in the Liberian civil war 25 years ago. But they werena t forgotten.
There is a concrete cross on the Liberian road where nuns Barbara Ann Muttra and Mary Joel Kolmer were killed. Last month, Sister Therese Wetta of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ visited that site along with others influenced by the five nuns who were killed during the Liberian civil war in October 1992.
