The usual morning TV banter ... until...

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

For Charlotte anchor Ben Williamson, early morning snacks and being on television for three hours led to a surprise belch while the cameras were rolling, causing meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases to lose her composure. Pepsi's new ad, featuring Kendall Jenner and the song "Lions" by Skip Marley, shows a group of protesters and a line of police officers, and has infuriated many on the Internet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09) Tue Junket 2,334
Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13) Jun 16 Alan 2
Bryan Wooten Jun 14 Bryan Wooten is a... 13
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 5 Red 48
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Jun 3 D Barnes 15
Judge Seth Rundle May 26 Concerned citizen 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC