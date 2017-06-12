Storms packing high winds, hail could reach Wichita tonight
Winds in excess of 70 mph are expected for the Wichita area Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Ken Cook, a meteorologist with the service's Wichita office, said storms expected to bring strong winds and hail are likely to move into the area around 6 p.m and last until 8 or 9 p.m. In central and south-central Kansas, Cook said, some areas could see winds close to 80 mph and baseball-sized hail.
