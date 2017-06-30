Storms knock out power to 2,000 in Se...

Storms knock out power to 2,000 in Sedgwick Co. Most of the power...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KFDI

Around 2,000 Westar customers were without power Friday morning in Sedgwick County, after storms moved through the area late Thursday night. Most of the power outages were scattered around Wichita and affected some traffic lights, including at K-42 and Tyler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFDI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten is a Moron Jun 26 Bryan Wooten is a... 2
News Judge fines Kobach over document he took to Tru... Jun 24 totallydisgusted 1
News Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09) Jun 20 Junket 2,334
Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13) Jun 16 Alan 2
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 5 Red 48
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Jun 3 D Barnes 15
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,168 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC