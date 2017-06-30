Storms knock out power to 2,000 in Sedgwick Co. Most of the power...
Around 2,000 Westar customers were without power Friday morning in Sedgwick County, after storms moved through the area late Thursday night. Most of the power outages were scattered around Wichita and affected some traffic lights, including at K-42 and Tyler.
