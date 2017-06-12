Storm passes through Wichita
A storm with strong winds passed through Wichita on Thursday night, June 15, 2017. A timelapse video shows cumulonimbus clouds building over Wichita on Wednesday evening, June 14, 2017, as a line of storms continued to form on the east side of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|7 hr
|Alan
|2
|Bryan Wooten
|Wed
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|13
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC