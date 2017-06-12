Spirit expanding parts manufacturing in Wichita

The city's largest employer announced at the Paris Air Show on Monday that it has invested more than $30 million in what it is calling its five-axis center of excellence in Wichita. The new center, which will be within Spirit's existing plant on South Oliver, is expected to be operational later this year, Alan Young, Spirit's vice president of fabrication, said in an interview last week.

