Senate, House negotiators blend K-12 reform, $1 billion tax hike
Negotiators in the Kansas Legislature working on a new school-finance formula moved Sunday to finalize complexities of that court-ordered funding revamp and wedged a controversial $1 billion tax increase into the bill in hopes of bringing the session to an abrupt end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Bryan Wooten
|May 29
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC