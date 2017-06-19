Rock group Halestorm coming to Wichita
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.selectaseat.com , by phone at 855-755-7328 , or in person at the Select-a-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena , 500 E. Waterman. The Pennsylvania-based group, fronted by Lzzy Hale, won a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance in 2013 for its single, "Love Bites ."
