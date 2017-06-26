Remodeled Office Depot plans Thursday grand reopening
What Office Depot is calling the "Store of the Future" is here today at the chain's store at 3035 N. Rock Road. The first is that the store will be more convenient, with larger signs to denote sections and shorter shelves and fixtures to make areas easier to see.
