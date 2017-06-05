Refugee memoir is Wichitaa s 2017 Big Read selection
A memoir by a Hmong-American woman whose grandmother journeyed with her family from a prison in Laos to public housing in Minnesota is the selection for this year's Wichita Big Read. Wichita Public Library officials said "The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir," by Kao Kalia Yang , was chosen as the city's 10th Big Read selection because its themes of immigration and family tradition are relevant to Wichita readers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|13 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC