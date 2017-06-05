Refugee memoir is Wichitaa s 2017 Big...

Refugee memoir is Wichitaa s 2017 Big Read selection

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A memoir by a Hmong-American woman whose grandmother journeyed with her family from a prison in Laos to public housing in Minnesota is the selection for this year's Wichita Big Read. Wichita Public Library officials said "The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir," by Kao Kalia Yang , was chosen as the city's 10th Big Read selection because its themes of immigration and family tradition are relevant to Wichita readers.

