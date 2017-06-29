Pumpkin spice lattes in July? Wichita to get a one-day taste of fall

The "Unicorn" version of the popular local coffee shop, the one at 120 E. First St., on the ground floor of The Lux, will be serving pumpkin spice lattes from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The idea came from employee Delilah Reed when owners were trying to come up with a way to promote the new weekend hours of their second location at The Lux.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.