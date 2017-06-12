Popularity of Wichita flag firmly planted in city

Officially adopted on Flag Day in 1937, the red, white and blue flag can be seen not only in its natural flag state but also on murals, T-shirts, bumper stickers, license plates and, yes, the skin of some of its residents. Wichitan Chris Baldwin is one of a group of residents and natives who have taken their civic pride to the next level with Wichita flag - or flag symbol - tattoos.

