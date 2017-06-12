Popularity of Wichita flag firmly planted in city
Officially adopted on Flag Day in 1937, the red, white and blue flag can be seen not only in its natural flag state but also on murals, T-shirts, bumper stickers, license plates and, yes, the skin of some of its residents. Wichitan Chris Baldwin is one of a group of residents and natives who have taken their civic pride to the next level with Wichita flag - or flag symbol - tattoos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Jun 8
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC