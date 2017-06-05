Popular Old Town Wichita bar opens an east-side location
Luis Lopez, who owns the Emerson Biggin's in Old Town, has completely changed over Blarney Stone at 21st and Woodlawn, which he and business partner Heath Marx bought in April . The re-grand opening as Emerson Biggin's East was late last week, and Lopez and Marx are now serving their full Emerson Biggin's menu but have added catfish to the east-side location.
