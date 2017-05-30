Popular ingredient in diet food causes dog deaths and illnesses
Popular diet foods could be deadly for your dog. Xylitol, commonly used in low sugar foods, isn't a new ingredient, but the sugar substitute is making its way into more foods that could be in your home.
