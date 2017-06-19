Police identify man killed in parking lot shootout
Wichita police on Tuesday identified the man killed in a weekend parking lot shootout as 25-year-old Erick Vazquez. Vazquez and a friend had gone to the strip mall at 13th and Vesta, between Oliver and Hillside, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to buy cigarettes when two groups of people pulled guns and started shooting at each other.
Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
